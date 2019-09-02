Kolkata: In the wake of the attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s MP Arjun Singh Sunday, the party’s West Bengal unit said that it has called a 12-hour bandh Monday in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas district from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Yesterday, clashes broke out between the BJP and the Trinamool and Singh’s car was vandalised and its windshield broken. The BJP workers started protesting on the road, thereby triggering clashes between them and the police.

This was followed by a police lathi-charge during which Singh suffered head injuries after allegedly being struck by Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma.

Singh, whose clothes were splattered with blood, was treated at a hospital in the district where the doctors stitched the wound. He was later brought to Kolkata and admitted in the private Apollo Gleneagles hospital.

West Bengal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh today in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas district from 6 am to 6 pm, to protest against the attack on party's MP Arjun Singh yesterday. pic.twitter.com/MuDKt5wprn — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Later that day, the BJP hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the issue.

“Attempt to capture BJP office in North 24 Parganas district and violence on BJP MP Arjun Singh and MLA Pawan Singh is highly condemnable. By resorting to such ill means, TMC has been murdering democracy time&again in West Bengal,” the saffron party’s working president JP Nadda said in a statement.

This is not the first attack on the BJP lawmaker. Arjun Singh’s residence at Bhatpura in North 24 Parganas was hurled at with bombs last month. Moreover, bullets were fired throughout the night outside his residence.