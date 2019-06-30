Kolkata: Five people were injured in a clash which broke out between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in West Bengal’s Bardhaman city yesterday, ANI reported on Sunday.

In one of the incidents that were reported on Saturday from Purba Bardhaman district, two TMC workers were admitted to a hospital after they were attacked with a sharp weapon. The TMC alleged that the BJP is behind the attack.

West Bengal: Five injured in a clash between TMC and BJP workers in Bardhaman, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9u8xfw6I6W — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

The BJP, however, denied all charges levied by TMC. The party’s Howrah District President, Surajit Saha on Saturday said, “It was an internal fight of TMC workers over a land dispute. The BJP has no part in it.”

Two more such incidents were reported from West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday.

In the first incident, a clash between the two party workers was reported in Mangalkot area of the district. However, no injuries were reported in the incident and the police forces were deployed to stop the situation from deteriorating further.

In the second incident, the residence of Koichor Panchayat Deputy President from TMC, Biswajit Deb, was vandalised by locals yesterday.

(With ANI inputs)