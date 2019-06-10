New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Monday arrived at New Delhi to personally meet Prime Minister Modi and congratulate him on his re-election. Having missed Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, the state governor said, “I had asked to meet the PM either on June 9-10 or June 14-15 as I couldn’t wish him personally on the swearing-in day, it’s a courtesy visit.”

After arriving at the National Capital, Tripathi reportedly said over the phone, “I had sought an appointment with the prime minister to congratulate him (on winning the Lok Sabha elections and becoming the PM again). I have come here for that.”

On Sunday, Keshari Nath Tripathi dismissed media reports that claimed that he would brief the prime minister on the post-poll situation in the state and also shut down reports that alleged that he would be submitting a report on the violence during his meeting with Modi. The governor said, “There is no such thing scheduled. I did not have time earlier (to go to Delhi to congratulate Modi) and had sought time for a meeting with the PM. I have been given time tomorrow.”

He, however, expressed concern about the clashes between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP on Saturday in North 24 Parganas district in which four persons were killed. He extended condolences to the families of the deceased and victims of Saturday’s clashes. In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, the governor appealed to all concerned to keep a check so that violence does not recur and peace and harmony prevail in the state. The statement read: “Governor Tripathi is very sad at the unfortunate loss of lives and properties of the citizens. He extends his heartfelt sympathy for the families and near and dear ones of the deceased,”

(With agency inputs)