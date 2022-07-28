New Delhi: Over the last three days, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered whopping Rs 50 crore cash from two apartments of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. The ED found the cash at her two homes during a raid in connection to the teachers recruitment scam.Also Read - WBSSC Scam: Rs 27.90 crore, 6 kg Gold Recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's House

Cash concealed in inexpensive bags

Rs 21.90 crore in cash was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee’s first home while another 27.90 crore cash was found in her other apartment. At Arpita’s second home in Kolkata’s Belgachhia area, bundles of Rs 2,000 notes were found stashed in inexpensive bags. They were hidden at the cupboards in her room. The cash bundles wrapped with white paper and brown tape were kept inside the packets, sources were quoted as saying by India Today. More bundles of Rs 500 notes were concealed in low-priced bags in the cupboards.

In her another home in Tollygunge from ED officials had first recovered Rs 21.90 crore, ED officials found one room was dedicated to hide the cash. Several bags and packets were kept in a cupboard while many others were found at the corner of the room. As per India Today’s report, the ED sleuths found an enveloped marked from West Bengal’s Education Ministry which had Rs 5 lakh cash inside.

Gold jewellery hidden in cupboard lockers

Gold bricks and ornaments worth Rs 4.31 crore was reportedly found hidden in lockers of the cupboards at Arpita Mukherjee’s Belgachhia apartments. “Three gold bricks weighing, six kangan (bracelets) weighing 500 grams each, and other gold jewellery were found, including a gold pen,” the report stated. The ED officials broke open the locks to recover the gold jewellery and bricks.