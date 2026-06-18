‘We aim to ensure pilgrims coming for Amarnath Yatra face no difficulties’: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti interacted with the local people, and urged them to ensure that pilgrims arriving for the Amarnath Yatra face no inconvenience.

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New Delhi: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti visited Sonamarg ahead of the Amarnath Yatra and interacted with the local people. She urged the locals to ensure that pilgrims arriving for the Amarnath Yatra face no inconvenience. “It has been observed that the people of Sonamarg take great care of the pilgrims; they always strive to ensure the pilgrims face no trouble, but the situation today is different. There is a distinct kind of hatred towards Muslims in our society these days. In such a scenario, it becomes essential for us to extend all possible assistance to the pilgrims visiting for the Amarnath Yatra”.

Challenges Faced By Locals

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti also highlighted the challenges faced by the local residents of Sonamarg. She noted that the locals had not been given the opportunity to operate at Baltal, despite having invested heavily in purchasing stock worth lakhs of rupees. Furthermore, the locals fear that the construction of a gondola (cable car) project would deprive them of their livelihoods. In light of this, she urged the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to consider constructing the gondola elsewhere to safeguard the locals’ employment and prevent any hardship. It is unfortunate that they are unable to even get registered.

‘Resumption Of Trekking Activities’

Additionally, she called for the resumption of trekking activities. She pointed out that trekking had been halted following the Pahalgam attack, which could cause difficulties for those whose livelihoods depend on it. Therefore, she urged the administration to restart trekking activities so that those involved in adventure tourism could benefit in the near future. She also spoke about ‘Zero Point’. According to her, a decision was made under the leadership of Governor Narinder Nath Vohra to divert the water flow—directing one stream towards Kargil and another towards Ganderbal—to facilitate easier access for people. Furthermore, there is an issue regarding the lack of toilet facilities. This inconveniences tourists visiting the area; therefore, it is essential to construct a sufficient number of toilets to ensure no one faces difficulties. Additionally, a water track should be constructed.

She also praised the local people, noting that whenever tourists faced any trouble, the locals stepped forward to help.

(With IANS inputs)