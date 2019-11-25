New Delhi: Hours after submitting a letter of support of over 162 MLAs to Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said he has the support of 162 MLAs now and asked the governor to come and watch the strength of his MLAs.

“We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at Grand Hyatt at 7 PM, come and watch yourself @maha_governor,” he said in a tweet to Governor BS Koshyari.

The statement from the leader comes just hours after he, along with the NCP and Congress, met Governor Koshhyari in the morning and submitted a letter of support that bears the signature of 162 MLAs to stake claim to form the government in the state.

The letter of support was also signed by Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader Eknath Shinde, NCP Legislature Party leader Jayant Patil, and Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat.

The development came after the alliance trio claimed that they have the majority of MLAs to form the government in the state.

After submitting the letter Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that the alliance has given the letter of support of 162 MLAs to Governor.

In a healthy democracy, only the majority number holds the importance to form the government. We want that the government which was formed on November 23 should resign as they can’t prove the majority. The alliance which proves the majority should be given the opportunity to form the government in the state,” Eknath Shinde said.

Earlier in the day, Raut slammed the BJP leaders for their craze to run the government in the state, saying the BJP leaders will go crazy if they remain without power in Maharashtra.

In a mocking tone, Raut also said that mental health clinics would be set up in a number of places across the state for such people after the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance comes to power.