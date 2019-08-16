New Delhi: Terror outfits in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir protest against India outside the Press Club and threatened for ‘jihad’ in Kashmir. The anti-India protest comes days after the Narendra Modi-led government decided to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and 35 A of the Indian Constitution.

According to the reports, Pakistani authorities are also encouraging terror groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and United Jihad Council (UJC), headed by Syed Salahudeen to come over ground in their bid to target India following New Delhi’s decision. Khalid Saifulla, and Naib Ameer of Hizbul Mujahideen along with former mujahideen (terrorists) participated in an anti-India protest where they gave a call for jihad against India.

In his hate speech against India, Saifulla said,”Action works more than words. My friends, we are all ready for jihad. (Syed) Salahudeen, move forward, we are with you.” He also praised former military ruler Zia Ul-Haq for threatening India with war when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

“Pakistan may possibly suffer annihilation but Muslims will still survive because there are several Muslim countries in the world. But remember there is only one India and I shall wipe out Hinduism and Hindu religion from the face of the earth! And if you don’t order complete de-escalation and demobilisation before my return to Pakistan, the first word of mouth I will utter will be “Fire”! he added.

Despite being in the Grey List of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), terrorists in Pakistan continue to hold rallies publicly. Earlier this year, New Delhi had lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over an anti-India rally organised by Hafiz Saeed, 26/11 mastermind on February 5. India had sent a note verbale to Pakistan, which read, “The ministry registers its strong protest at the continued use of Pakistan controlled territory by extremist & terrorist elements to freely propagate and promote violence and terror against India.”

Last year in December, a video showed Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi openly showing support to UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed and his organisation. JuD reportedly opened centres in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in collaboration with a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party in power in Pakistan.