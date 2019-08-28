New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a tailor’s son got admission at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) with the help of Delhi government’s free coaching scheme, asserting that he was happy about his son as well as the tailor’s son going to the institute at the same time.

“Vijay Kumar’s father is a tailor, his mother is a homemaker. I am feeling happy to announce that he has got admission in IIT after the Delhi government provided free coaching to him. This was Baba Saheb’s (BR Ambedkar) vision which is being fulfilled by Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday.

“I am very happy that this year both my son and his son are going to IIT at the same time. For years, this practice was going on that the poor’s son was forced to remain poor due to lack of good education. Now, by giving everyone good education and training, we have bridged the gap between the poor and the rich,” he added.

Notably, Kejriwal himself had studied engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

The Delhi government has been praised for its efforts in significantly improving the quality of education in the state-run schools.

In July, the Delhi government had introduced the “happiness curriculum” for students till class 8th. The initiative by the government was hailed by academicians as it came as a breather in a country known for its rigid, bookish education system.