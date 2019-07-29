Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Monday asserted that Article 35A and Article 370 should not be abolished. He said, “It forms our foundation. There is no need to remove it. We are Hindustani but they (Article 35A & Article 370) are important for us.”

“Article 35A & Article 370 should not be removed,” Abdullah told ANI.

On July 28, Union Minister Jitendra Singh accused the Congress and the NC of fooling the Kashmiris in the name of Article 370, saying these parties used the alibi of “special status” for political gains when a central law did not suit them.

“Congress and the NC fooling the people of Kashmir in the name of Article 370 and ‘special status’. These parties used the alibi of Article 370 when a central law did not suit them, but conveniently forgot it and promptly adopted a central law if it fetched them political gains,” he said.

Singh said these parties accuse the BJP of eroding Article 370, but the fact is that for nearly half-a-century after independence, these two same parties have ruled the state and all the provisions of the Indian constitution were extended to Jammu & Kashmir under their rule.

Lashing out at NC patriarch Sheikh Abdullah, Singh asked why he as chief minister forgot Article 370 when he promptly adopted the infamous 42nd and 43rd constitutional amendments of the emergency era to extend the term of the state Assembly to six years, and just three years later, the same Sheikh Abdullah used the shield of Article 370 and refused to adopt the constitutional amendments to restore its term to five years.

Singh also claimed Farooq Abdullah was the first to adopt the Centre’s anti-terror law POTA, but “now he talks of reverting back to pre-1953 position and reverse all the central laws.”

(With PTI inputs)