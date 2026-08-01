‘We are in touch with…’: Meta’s first reaction after India head booked over alleged AI-generated posts on PM Modi

The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have registered cases against Meta India head Arun Srinivas, along with several Facebook and Instagram accounts, over the alleged circulation of morphed and digitally manipulated targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent CJP protests.

The action follows complaints filed by two individuals, who claimed they came across multiple edited videos and images of the Prime Minister while browsing Instagram. According to the complaints, the posts showed digitally altered or AI-generated content that portrayed Modi in an obscene, misleading and derogatory manner.

The complainants also alleged that the posts were accompanied by abusive comments and insulting remarks aimed at the Prime Minister and others featured in the manipulated content. They claimed such comments encouraged the wider spread of the posts and increased user engagement.

According to the complaints, the content could mislead the public, spread misinformation, provoke hatred or public unrest, offend public decency, damage the reputation of public figures, disturb law and order, and create hostility between different sections of society. They further alleged that the posts violated several provisions of the law.