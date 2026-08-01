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  • We are in touch with...: Metas first reaction after India head booked over alleged AI-generated posts on PM Modi

‘We are in touch with…’: Meta’s first reaction after India head booked over alleged AI-generated posts on PM Modi

The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have registered cases against Meta India head Arun Srinivas, along with several Facebook and digitally manipulated, over the alleged circulation of morphed and objectionable content targeting PM Modi during the recent CJP protests.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: August 1, 2026, 8:59 AM IST
pm modi meta
'We are in touch with...': Meta's first reaction after India head booked over alleged AI-generated posts on PM Modi | (Image: Screengrab collage)

Meta said it is working with the authorities after the Hyderabad Police registered a case over the alleged circulation of morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook and Instagram during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. The Hyderabad Police have filed a case against Meta India head Arun Srinivas, along with several Facebook and Instagram accounts, accusing them of sharing offensive photos and videos of the Prime Minister.

Responding to the development, a Meta spokesperson said the company is in contact with the concerned agencies and is extending full cooperation in the investigation. “We are in touch with the concerned agencies and are cooperating with them to resolve the matter,” the spokesperson said, according to ANI.

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Case Against Meta India Head

The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have registered cases against Meta India head Arun Srinivas, along with several Facebook and Instagram accounts, over the alleged circulation of morphed and digitally manipulated targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent CJP protests.

The action follows complaints filed by two individuals, who claimed they came across multiple edited videos and images of the Prime Minister while browsing Instagram. According to the complaints, the posts showed digitally altered or AI-generated content that portrayed Modi in an obscene, misleading and derogatory manner.

The complainants also alleged that the posts were accompanied by abusive comments and insulting remarks aimed at the Prime Minister and others featured in the manipulated content. They claimed such comments encouraged the wider spread of the posts and increased user engagement.

According to the complaints, the content could mislead the public, spread misinformation, provoke hatred or public unrest, offend public decency, damage the reputation of public figures, disturb law and order, and create hostility between different sections of society. They further alleged that the posts violated several provisions of the law.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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