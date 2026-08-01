‘We are in touch with…’: Meta’s first reaction after India head booked over alleged AI-generated posts on PM Modi

Meta said it is working with the authorities after the Hyderabad Police registered a case over the alleged circulation of morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook and Instagram during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. The Hyderabad Police have filed a case against Meta India head Arun Srinivas, along with several Facebook and Instagram accounts, accusing them of sharing offensive photos and videos of the Prime Minister.
Responding to the development, a Meta spokesperson said the company is in contact with the concerned agencies and is extending full cooperation in the investigation. “We are in touch with the concerned agencies and are cooperating with them to resolve the matter,” the spokesperson said, according to ANI.
We are in touch with the concerned agencies and are cooperating with them to resolve the matter: Meta Spokesperson https://t.co/kk8DD4lzLI
— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2026
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