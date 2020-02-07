New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on BJP saying that the ruling party does not like if he speaks in Parliament. “There is an issue in Wayanad about them not having a Medical College so I wanted to raise. BJP obviously doesn’t like it if I speak.We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. See visuals, Manickam Tagore (Cong MP) didn’t attack anyone rather he was attacked”, Rahul told reporters.

His remarks come after the Lok Sabha witnessed a huge ruckus during Question Hour, when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan refused to giving an answer of Gandhi’s query related to establishment of medical colleges. Before responding to Gandhi’s question, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader’s recent comment on the PM Narendra Modi.

Vardhan said he “condemns in no uncertain words” the “outlandish” remarks of Gandhi. Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer. As Vardhan continued reading out the written statement, Congress MPs came to the Well strongly protesting against the minister’s stand.

Following this, one of the Congress members from Tamil Nadu, Manicka Tagore, came to the treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row. Immediately, BJP member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushasn Sharan Singh held Tagore by his arm to prevent him from reaching the Union Minister.

Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden tried to intervene. Several MPs from both sides and Union Ministers, including Smriti Irani prevented them from coming to blows. Left with no choice, the speaker then adjourned the House.

Later speaking to the media outside the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dubbed Tagore’s attempt height of ‘gundaism’ (Hooliganism). “After Rahul Gandhi’s instigation, they (Congress MPs) thought of taking the ‘danda’ way. This was an attempt to manhandle Dr Harsh Vardhan. This shows the frustration level of the Congress and is height of gundaism”, Joshi said.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi’s statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. “It is an unfortunate moment for Indian democracy.”

Earlier on Thursday, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Delhi Gandhi had said that the youth of India will ‘beat him (Modi) up with a stick’. “The PM won’t be able to come out of his home. The youth will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that his country can’t progress without providing jobs to youth”, Rahul had stated yesterday.

(With agency inputs)