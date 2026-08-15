‘We can make this dream a reality’: PM Modi puts Gen-Z at centre of ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision, calls for faster reforms from Red Fort

This year’s Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort placed a special focus on ‘Yuva Shakti’, or the strength of India’s youth. The theme reflects the government’s focus on achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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In this screengrab from a video posted on Aug. 15, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi. (@narendramodi/YT via PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India’s youth will have a major role in helping the country achieve the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi said he has full confidence in the younger generation and other sections of society to help turn India’s dreams into reality. “I have faith in the youth of my country, the mothers and sisters of my country, the farmers of my country, and the workers of my country that we can make this dream a reality,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said India needs to move faster on reforms to achieve its long-term goals. Linking the confidence in the country’s people with the need for change, he said reforms must be carried out at a faster pace. “And therefore, we also need to accelerate the pace of reforms. And when I talk about reforms,” PM Modi said.

Youth at centre of Viksit Bharat vision

This year’s Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort placed a special focus on ‘Yuva Shakti’, or the strength of India’s youth. The theme reflects the government’s focus on giving young Indians an important role in the country’s development and in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

free online coaching for youth

PM Modi also announced a new initiative to provide free online coaching to young people preparing for competitive examinations. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, Modi said the move would help reduce the financial pressure on families, especially those from poor and middle-class backgrounds.

“Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the social pressure many parents face when deciding whether to send their children to private coaching centres.

“Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family,” he said.

Modi said families could save large amounts of money that are currently spent on coaching. He also said parents would be able to remain closer to their children instead of sending them away for coaching.

The Prime Minister said the government plans to use India’s digital public infrastructure along with the country’s pool of skilled teachers and experts to create a nationwide online coaching system.

“And therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various examinations for the youth. We have digital public infrastructure; we have excellent talent and teachers. By bringing these resources together, we are going to build a complete network to provide free coaching to the youth of the country,” Modi said.

The initiative is aimed at making preparation for competitive exams more accessible to students, regardless of their financial background. It could also reduce the dependence of aspirants on expensive private coaching programmes.