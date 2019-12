New Delhi: Taking stock of the improvement in the situation at Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Wednesday said that all those who were detained will be released once there complete normalcy is restored.

“Police are doing a great job, all security forces have a high-level of coordination. People participation is good, they are interested in development. We can release those who were detained when complete normalcy is restored,” stated Murmu as quoted by news agency ANI.