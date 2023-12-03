‘We Cannot Win’: Omar Abdullah’s Big Statement On INDIA Bloc After Assembly Election Results

Congress has been decimated by the saffron wave.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice-President Omar Abdullah addresses a public meeting at Malwan, in Kulgam. (ANI Photo)

Omar Abdullah On INDIA Bloc: Omar Abdullah, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Sunday said that judging the results of the INDIA bloc if the situation continues to be like this in the future, the opposition alliance will not be able to win. Omar Abdullah’s “whining” statement follows the dismal show of the Congress and the exceptional and unexpected show put up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is looking all set to sweep three states namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh as the trends show.

On the other hand, Congress has managed to make its presence felt in the southern Indian state of Telangana and has been decimated by the saffron wave.

“Judging the results of INDIA alliance in the state elections, if the situation is like this in the future, we cannot win,” said Omar Abdullah while speaking to reporters adding that the Congress’ claims in the state elections proved otherwise since the party was able to win only in Telangana.

“BJP should be congratulated because we were not expecting this result. We were hearing from our allies that in Chhattisgarh, the Congress would come to power easily, they would win in Madhya Pradesh as well, they were confident in Telangana and they were even saying that in the end, they would come out victorious in Rajasthan as well. When the results came out, only their claim in Telangana stood true. Neither could they save Chhattisgarh, nor win back Madhya Pradesh nor could they win in Rajasthan again,” he said.

Speaking about the BJP’s foothold in Madhya Pradesh, Abdullah said, “If you see Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister for a short time, but leaving that aside, for around 20 years BJP was in power. This is BJP’s fifth term. This is huge.”

On the future of the INDIA bloc, the National Conference Vice President said, “On December 6, the Congress chief has invited some INDIA alliance leaders for lunch. They recalled the INDIA alliance after three months. Let’s see.”

Speaking on the performance of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Abdullah said that the Congress should have given some seats to its INDIA bloc partner, Samajwadi Party to contest.

“Either the Congress has not been able to understand the ground situation in Madhya Pradesh. What harm could have happened if they had given 5-7 seats to Akhilesh Yadav? What storm could have blown? What have they won now? The results are in front of everyone now,” he said.

On whether his party will be contesting with the INDIA bloc for the state assembly elections, Abdullah said, “The NC will be standing on its own.”

(With ANI inputs)

