‘We Can’t fight a war with India for more than 15 Days’: Confession of former Pakistan Army chief; Details inside

Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of India during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of India during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. However, the Pakistani army and government are making false claims. But now, a Pakistani journalist has made a big claim regarding Pakistan’s former army chief, Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.

Pakistan Suffered Crushing Defeat Against Indian Attack

Pakistani journalist, Haider Mehdi, said that ‘General Kayani told me that we cannot last even 15 days in a war with India.’ He said this while talking to former Pakistani military officer Adil Raja. It is worth noting that during the conflict in May last year, India destroyed 11 Pakistani airbases. American reports stated that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) lost 20 percent of its assets in the Indian attack.

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, India carried out precision strikes on 9 terrorist hideouts located in Pakistan and PoK on the night of May 6-7. During this attack, the Indian government believes that more than 100 terrorists were killed. After the Indian attack, Pakistan again carried out provocative actions and tried to attack Indian military and civilian targets, which India thwarted.

We Cannot Fight A War With India For More Than 15 Days: Kayani

It is worth noting that Ashfaq Parvez Kayani is a retired four-star general of the Pakistan Army. He served as the eighth Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan. He was appointed on November 29, 2007, after Pervez Musharraf retired from military service and remained in this position until November 29, 2013. It was during General Kayani’s tenure that the US captured Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. Therefore, General Kayani is heavily criticized in Pakistan. It is said that General Kayani himself provided information about Osama bin Laden to the US and, in return, received money with which he bought a beach in Australia. General Kayani is now living in Australia.

Haider Mehdi, while speaking to Adil Raja, revealed that, “Forget about a war with India lasting three or four days. General Kayani gave me the answer to this question three or four years ago. At that time, our situation was quite good.”

He claimed: “General Kayani told me, ‘Haider Bhai, we cannot fight a war with India for more than 15 days under any circumstances. 15 days at most. And we have prepared a rule that after holding them off for 15 days, we will run to America.”

