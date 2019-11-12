New Delhi: Hours after President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Congress leader Ahmed Patel condemned the move from the Centre and said the government has violated the Supreme Court guidelines on President’s Rule on several occasions in the last 5 years.

“The way President’s rule was recommended, I condemn it. This government has violated the SC guidelines on President’s rule on several occasions in the last 5 years,” Patel said after a joint meeting of the Congress and the NCP ahead of meeting Maharashtra Governor.

Expressing concern over the way the governor has been asking parties to prove majority, Patel said, “Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party got invitation from the Governor to prove majority. But Congress did not get an invitation. We condemn it.”

Addressing the media in Mumbai, NCP leader Praful Patel said, “On 11th November Shiv Sena first contacted us formally. We will discuss on all the issues and then take a decision.” He also said that a meeting was held between senior leaders of NCP and Congress today.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar: We are in no hurry. We will hold discussions with Congress and then take a decision (to support Shiv Sena). #MaharashtraGovtFormation

Nearly after 20 days of Assembly polls, Maharashtra placed under President’s Rule and its Assembly was placed under suspended animation, with the Centre saying it was left with no alternative.

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said the President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra with assembly in suspended animation, after political parties failed to form government even 20 days after the results of the assembly polls were declared last month.