New Delhi: Social media giant Facebook, which is now embroiled in a political controversy in India, on Friday said it is a non-partisan platform and will continue to remove content posted by public figures in India that are in violation of its standards. Recently, a Wall Street Journal report has alleged that despite violating Facebook's content policies, some posts by certain ruling party politicians were never removed.

Since then, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress have been trading barbs over social media giant's alleged bias.

"Facebook is and always has been an open, transparent and non-partisan platform where people can express themselves freely. Over the last few days, we have been accused of bias in the way we enforce our policies. We take allegations of bias incredibly seriously, and want to make it clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in any form," Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan said in a blog post.

He also said that Facebook has an impartial approach to dealing with content and is strongly governed by its Community Standards.

“We enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position, party affiliation or religious and cultural belief. We have removed and will continue to remove content posted by public figures in India when it violates our Community Standards,” he said.

Facebook has been summoned to appear on September 2 before the information technology panel of Parliament, which considers issues like social media abuse. The discussion with Facebook will last for 30 minutes, according to a notice published late on Thursday.