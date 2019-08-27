New Delhi: Amid the ongoing investigation against former Union Minister P Chidambaram in INX media money laundering case, the family of the Congress leader has issued a statement and lambasted the media for allegedly helping the centre by making ‘wild, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations’ against the veteran leader.

“We are distressed to note that the media has been reporting completely wild, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations against P Chidambaram…. we are deeply saddened that the media is unable to uphold liberty against calumny,” the Chidambarams said in a press statement.

Furthermore, the former Union Minister’s family attested to his innocence in the letter, claiming that he had spent 50 years in public service with ‘impeccable honesty’ which will not be wiped out by a “campaign of vilification”.

“We challenge the government to produce a shred of evidence in support of even one undisclosed bank account, one undisclosed property or one shell company anywhere in the world. We are a small family possessed of enough wealth. We are all income tax assesses. We do not crave for money and we have no need to seek money in an unlawful way,” it read.

Read The Full Statement Here:

We are distressed to note that the media has been reporting completely wild, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations against Sh. P. Chidambaram in the last few days. While we understand that the motive of the government to demonize and humiliate Sh. P. Chidambaram, we are deeply saddened that the media is unable to uphold liberty against calumny. One of the fundamental principles of liberty “Every person is presumed innocent unless proved to be guilty in a court of law”.

We are absolutely confident that ultimately, truth will prevail. Shri P. Chidambaram has been in public life for nearly 50 years and his impeccable honesty, work as well as contribution cannot be wiped out by a campaign of vilification.

We are a small family possessed of enough wealth. We are all income tax assesses. We do not crave for money and we have no need to seek money in unlawful ways. We are therefore astounded by allegations of properties in multiple countries, multiple bank accounts, numerous shell companies etc. These are chapters plucked out of ghost stories, one day these ghosts will be buried.

We challenge the government to produce a shred of evidence in support of one undisclosed bank account, one undisclosed property or one shell company anywhere in the world.

Our appeal to the media is to exercise restraint, uphold liberty and dignity, always remember that only the Rule of Law will protect all of us including the media.