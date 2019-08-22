New Delhi: The Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, has voiced concerns over the safety and welfare of Kashmiris in wake of the abrogation of Article 370.

Taking to Twitter, Khamenei said, “We’re concerned about Muslims’ situation in #Kashmir. We have good relations with India, but we expect the Indian government to adopt a just policy towards the noble people of Kashmir and prevent the oppression & bullying of Muslims in this region.”

The Supreme Leader of Iran also blamed the Britishers for inflicting this ever-lasting wound on the Indian subcontinent and tweeted, “The British intentionally left this wound in that region in order to sustain conflicts in Kashmir.”

The current situation in #Kashmir &the disputes between India &Pakistan regarding it are a result of the vicious British government’s measures while leaving the Indian subcontinent. The British intentionally left this wound in that region in order to sustain conflicts in Kashmir. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) August 21, 2019

This comes a day after Islamabad was reported to be divided over raising the Kashmir issue at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Pakistan had decided to move the ICJ on Kashmir issue and the Law Ministry would share the details soon. On Wednesday, the Ministry said no decision had been taken.

According to international law expert Taimur Malik, the matter can be referred to the ICJ but its opinion is only advisory in nature and not binding to the parties concerned. But it could help Pakistan make the Kashmir issue ‘international’, he added.