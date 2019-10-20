New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the murder of a right-wing activist in Lucknow on Friday, accusing him of not providing enough security to the deceased and creating a crime-friendly environment in the state.

Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari’s throat was slit on Friday allegedly over some controversial remarks he made on Prophet Muhammad in 2015. Five persons have been arrested for the crime thus far, including three people from Gujarat.

Hitting out at the state government, the SP chief, who was succeeded by Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, said, “His (Kamlesh Tiwari) mother’s statement is repeatedly being played on television. She’s saying that the only time they were provided security was during SP government. But Yogi government didn’t provide security.”

Slamming the Chief Minister for his policy of encounters, he said, “How can they stop killings when the CM himself says ‘aap agar vyawastha theek karna chahte hain toh thok do, aur aisa thokna sikhaya hai ki janta ko nahi pata ki kisko thok de aur police ko pata nahi kisko thok de (if you want to correct the system don’t hesitate to kill. And people and the police were trained to kill in such a way that nobody knows whom to kill).’

The victim’s family meanwhile, saying that they cannot trust the administration, has asked for a probe into the incident by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). His mother, however, has accused local BJP leader Shiv Kumar Gupta of being behind the murder.

CM Adityanath is scheduled to meet the family later today.