We had made a promise, committed to fulfilling it: PM Modi on Women Reservation Bill

PM Modi on Saturday reiterated the Centre's commitment to providing 33 percent reservation for women in Parliament.

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We had made a promise, committed to fulfilling it: PM Modi on Women Reservation Bill | image; pm modi x

Women Quota Bill: Amid the ongoing talks in the political lane over Women Quota Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government is committed to implement 33 percent reservation for women in the Parliament. He took a potshot at Opposition, saying that those opposing the Bill would not succeed. PM Modi took to X and shared a video message with a caption saying, “We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti and we remain committed to fulfilling it…”

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after the Union Cabinet showed a green flag to two bills on Friday. The bills propose a 50 percent increase in Lok Sabha seats and the implementation of a 33 percent women’s reservation in the lower house of the Parliament following delimitation.

In the post, PM Modi promised to remove all hurdles to women’s reservation in Parliament and state legislatures.

He posted an older video saying, “The fight to ensure women’s participation has been going on for decades. I, too, have been among those striving for this. Women have consistently raised this issue with me, and many sisters have shared their concerns.”

We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti and we remain committed to fulfilling it… https://t.co/ZT3TK71Psh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2026

In the video message, the PM can be seen saying BJP government had the backing of all women and assured that his government will demolish all obstacles standing in the way of women’s reservation.

“Humara hausla bhi buland hai, humari himmat bhi atoot hai aur humara iraada bhi adig hai. (Our morale is high, our courage is unbreakable and our resolve is firm),” he said.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.