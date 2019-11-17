New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday retweeted a post by the United States Senator Bernie Sanders, saying that all the promises being made in the tweet by him have already been fulfilled by the Delhi government.

Bernie Sanders, said in a tweet, “No one should struggle to pay bills because they got in an accident. No one should sell their house because they got cancer. No one with chronic illness should be in debt their whole life. We’re going to eliminate all past-due medical debt and guarantee health care to all.”

Kejriwal, retweeting the post, said that “All the promises American political parties are making to fulfil if they win elections, we have done all this work in Delhi in the last five years.”

अमरिका की पार्टियाँ चुनावों में जो वादे कर रही हैं कि अगर वो जीत गए तो ये सब करेंगे, वो काम दिल्ली में पिछले पाँच साल में हो चुके हैं https://t.co/g3gJWUQ1lg — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 17, 2019

Notably, Kejriwal is looking to come back to power in the Delhi assembly elections slated to be held next year.

The Delhi Assembly will complete its five-year term in February 2020 and the elections will be tentatively scheduled by that period.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will commence its campaigning for the forthcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, from tomorrow till December 24, party leader Gopal Rai on Sunday said.

“The preparations for Delhi Legislative Assembly elections are in full swing. We will begin campaigning on November 18 and it will go on till December 24,” Rai said.

(With ANI inputs)