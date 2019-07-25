New Delhi: Army Chief Bipin Rawat reacted to the statement of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan where he had claimed that Pulwama terror attack was indigenous and was not linked to Pakistan.

“We are aware of the truth. So we don’t have to get carried away by any statement. The truth is known to us and our establishment,” said Rawat.

Rawat said that India’s intelligence agencies had given ample proof of what had happened in Pulwama and that is all he would like to say.

On Tuesday, India had strongly rejected Imran Khan’s response to its allegations of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack saying that it is an oft-repeated excuse by the neighbouring country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in clear terms, said that India was not surprised by Khan’s refusal to acknowledge the attack on India’s security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism.

“Disclaiming any link between the terrorist attack and Pakistan is an oft-repeated excuse by Pakistan. The Pakistani Prime Minister has ignored claims made by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, as well as by the terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime,” the MEA said

“It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action,” it said.

(With Inputs from Agencies)