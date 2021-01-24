The Delhi Police on Sunday granted permission to the tractor rally organised by the protesting farmers over the contentious farm bills. The farmers had sought written permission from the Delhi Police for the massive tractor rally they are planning on Republic Day, sources said earlier. “Today there was a short meeting with officers of Delhi Police. We have got formal permission from Police for the tractor rally. As I told earlier, ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ will be held on January 26 in a peaceful manner,” Yogendra Yadav said. Also Read - Farmers Claim to Receive Nod For Tractor Rally on R-Day as Delhi Police Says Talks Still Underway

Around 25,000 tractors from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will participate in the 'kisan parade' in the national capital on January 26, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Saturday.

Farmers moving towards UP Gate from the two states on their tractor trolleys were intercepted by police in different districts but farmers will arrive here at every cost, he said.

Earlier, sources had said the parade will have five routes over a stretch of more than 100 kilometres. The farmers are likely to steer clear of Outer Ring Road and instead take the inner roads of the capital.

Delhi Police have agreed to remove barricades from Singhu and Tikri borders to allow the tractors to enter Delhi. Also, this parade is likely to take place after the official Republic Day parade.