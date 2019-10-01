New Delhi: A day after landing in a controversy for his ‘people from outside’ remark, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his government has never denied medical treatment or education to anyone.

“We have never denied medical treatment or education to anyone. We’re happy if we can help needy people, give them treatment, and educate children, be it any citizen of the country. We want educational and medical facilities like Delhi to be provided in the rest part of the country as well,” he said.

Delhi CM: We have never denied medial treatment or education to anyone. We're happy, if we can help needy people, give them treatment, & educate children, be it any citizen of country. We want educational & medical facilities like Delhi to be provided in rest of country as well. pic.twitter.com/iO7nHgAfOk — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

The statement from the Delhi CM comes a day after he said people from outside Delhi are coming here to avail free medical benefits which are meant for the people living in the national capital.

While addressing an event, the Delhi CM had said that the situation is such that a person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500 and returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. “It makes us happy as they are people of our own country, but Delhi has its own capacity,” he said.

During his address, he had asked as to how his state can serve people of the whole nation. “Hence there is a need to improve the healthcare services in the national capital,” the chief minister had said.

Citing the findings of a survey conducted by his government, Kejriwal had said that almost 80 per cent of the patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Delhi are from outside the national capital.

The chief minister then went on to say that people residing in Delhi had to stand in long queues inside hospitals to buy medicines and avail other healthcare facilities because of this reason.

“There are sufficient hospitals to treat the patients of Delhi and I believe that it will take only half an hour for one person if only Delhi people visit in a hospital. People come here from other regions in order to avail good and arrangements in the hospitals here,” the chief minister said.

However, the statement of the Delhi Chief Minister had not gone down well with many people from other parties. The JDU slammed Kejriwal and termed his statement ‘hateful’, and said the chief minister drunk on power has sacrificed human values.

“Delhi Chief Minister has made an insulting remark against Bihar and the people from Bihar. His hateful remarks show that the Chief Minister, drunk on power, has sacrificed human values and forgot common people,” Satya Prakash Mishra, spokesperson for the party’s unit in Delhi, said in a statement.

The latest to slam Kejriwal for his statement was Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari who said that the Delhi CM’s hatred for the people of other states is coming out with his statements.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s hate for people belonging to Bihar, Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh and other states is now clearly coming out. He may have political enmity with me but the hatred against people of Bihar and Purvanchal is not right. This clearly shows his frustration. He knows very well that he has lost the ground and the citizens of Delhi will give him a befitting reply very soon,” said Tiwari.

This is not the first time that the state government has made the allegation of outsiders landing up to avail of medical facilities in the national capital.

Earlier in June, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said his government will not implement the central government’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the capital and stated that the scheme should be implemented in other states.

(With inputs from ANI)