New Delhi: In a big development in the ongoing crisis the Karnataka coalition government finds itself in, senior JD(S) leader and state Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda on Sunday said that MLAs are fine if Siddaramaiah is made the chief minister.

GT Devegowda’s comments in wake of the Congress-JD(S) alliance jolted with 12 MLAs submitting their resignation to the Assembly speaker on Saturday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Devegowda said, “If the coordination committee decides that Siddaramaiah should be the CM, we have no objection. Congress is making efforts to save the govt. They have told the members that some seniors should resign from cabinet & make way for others.”

Meanwhile:

Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar outside Sofitel hotel in Mumbai: We 13 MLAs submitted resignation to the Speaker & informed Governor. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru & withdrawing the resignations. pic.twitter.com/0ae0ttAlgo — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

Earlier in the day, a Congress leader on condition of anonymity had told the media in Bengaluru that it was Siddaramaiah who is ‘playing games’ to wreck the Congress-JD(S) alliance for his ‘prestige’.

“There are thieves inside the Congress. One man is doing this for his prestige. He is playing all these games. MLAs who are in Mumbai are in constant touch with Siddaramaiah but I don’t know what my party high command is doing,” he said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on the other hand, refuted all such claims and assured that he indeed was in touch with five-six MLAs but for different reasons.

An ANI report quoted him saying, “I can’t reveal all the details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me.”

At the time of publishing this story, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is holding a meeting with JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka Minister and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and other senior Congress leaders at Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru.

With ANI inputs