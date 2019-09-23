New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ‘Howdy, Modi’ mega event in Houston highlighted the Kashmir issue and said Indian has bid farewell to Article 370 as it was blocking the development of people in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of development. Terror and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Now people there have got equal rights,” he said.

He said that the right time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and against those who promote terror. “I want to stress on the fact that in this fight, President Trump is standing firmly with India,” he said.

“Be it the 9/11 in the United States or 26/11 in Mumbai, where are the conspirators found? Time has come for a decisive battle against terrorism and those who encourage terrorism,” he further added.

He said India is challenging the mindset of some people who believe that – nothing can change. “Now we are aiming high and we are achieving higher,” he added.

Talking about the importance of various languages in India, Modi said these languages are the important identity of the democratic society of the country.

“Our various languages are an important identity of our liberal and democratic society. For centuries our nation has been moving forward with dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects. Diversity is the foundation of our vibrant democracy,” he said.