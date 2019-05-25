New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appointed Narendra Modi to the Office of Prime Minister of India after BJP-led NDA delegation submitted a letter of approval for Modi to be their next leader.

“Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution, the President on Saturday appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India,” a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution of India, President Kovind, today appointed @narendramodi to the office of Prime Minister of India pic.twitter.com/xrs5jgCGkF — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 25, 2019

The President also asked Modi to intimate him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Preceding to his meeting with the President, Narendra Modi was also formally elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance by the newly-elected NDA MPs on Saturday.

Gathered at the Parliament’s Central Hall, all newly-elected NDA MPs gave their assent to Narendra Modi to be their leader, following which he gave a speech accepting the mandate.

TOP 10 QUOTES FROM NARENDRA MODI’S SPEECH AT CENTRAL HALL: