New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appointed Narendra Modi to the Office of Prime Minister of India after BJP-led NDA delegation submitted a letter of approval for Modi to be their next leader.
“Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution, the President on Saturday appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India,” a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
The President also asked Modi to intimate him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Preceding to his meeting with the President, Narendra Modi was also formally elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance by the newly-elected NDA MPs on Saturday.
Gathered at the Parliament’s Central Hall, all newly-elected NDA MPs gave their assent to Narendra Modi to be their leader, following which he gave a speech accepting the mandate.
TOP 10 QUOTES FROM NARENDRA MODI’S SPEECH AT CENTRAL HALL:
- “We have worked for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, now we have to strive for ‘Sabka Vishwas'”.
- “The way the poor have been cheated, the minorities have been deceived the same way. It would have been good if their education, their health had been in focus. I expect from you in 2019 that you would be able to make a hole in that deception. We have to earn their trust.”
- “The ones who vote for us, are a part of us. The ones who don’t, are also a part of us.”
- “Our new slogan is ‘NARA’, which is a marriage of national ambitions with regional aspirations.”
- “We ran the government for poor people between 2014-19, I can say the poor elected government this time.”
- “Don’t trust media reports on names being considered for ministerial berths, responsibilities will be given as per norms.”
- “Never let arrogance creep in, do not think anything- even that Modi made you win. People made you win.”
- “This is for the first time in Independent India that such a large number of women MPs are sitting in the Parliament. This has been made possible due to women power.”
- “These elections were pro-incumbency. This pro-incumbency wave is tied with the thread of trust…The trust was not only between people and govt but also among people themselves. This gave birth to that trust.”
- People have accepted us due to our ‘seva bhav’. One has to prepare oneself to be always ready to help people even when you move through the lanes of politics and power.”