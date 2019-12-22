New Delhi: Amid growing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to ‘rethink’ his ‘support’ to the central government. Addressing a rally at Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM, Owaisi asserted,”I am requesting my friend Jagan Mohan Reddy. Rethink your support to the Centre. We have to save the country.”

He also thanked Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for voting against CAA in Parliament and urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to stay National Population Register (NPR) like Kerala

Besides, speaking at the rally, Owaisi asked people to fly the tricolour atop their houses and send a message to the BJP against the ‘black law’. He also appealed to people to ensure peace for the struggle to succeed. “Hoist a national flag on your houses from tomorrow. All those who do this will be seen as the opponents of the black legislation,” Owaisi told the gathering at the headquarters of AIMIM.

He also asserted that this was not a fight of Muslims alone as there are ‘Dalit, Scheduled Tribes and others’ are also in it. The AIMIM leader stated that they were not against giving citizenship to people of other countries but religion should not be the basis for the same.

Upping the ante against the Modi-led government, Owaisi claimed that the Centre is running the country on the basis of religion and wants to make Muslims ‘stateless’.

Later, the Hyderabad MP read out the preamble of the Constitution of India first in Urdu and later in English and made the participants take oath.