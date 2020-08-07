New Delhi: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said physical activities and sattvic food are necessary to achieve health for all. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19, in Home Quarantine

"If we want to achieve health for all, we must motivate people to engage in physical activities and consume 'sattvik' food," the minister said, stressing on the necessity of taking local food to the national market. "If the food produced in Palampur, Mysore, Lucknow, Mohali laboratories reaches masses, then it would be beneficial for India's economy and health in the coming years. FSSAI and food technology related laboratories, within the domain of CSIR, should work together to fulfil 'Vision 2050'," the minister said.

Satvik food refers to pure, natural and clean, non-meat based diet. According to Ayurveda, food can be of three types — sattvik, rajasik and tamasik. Spicy food falls under the rajasik category while non-vegetarian diets fall under tamasik category.