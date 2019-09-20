New Delhi: A day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing economic slowdown in the country, his party colleague from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor seems to have a word of correction for him, saying Modi is the Prime Minister of the country and he needs to be respected.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Tharoor said as an Opposition MP, he has all the rights to criticise PM Modi’s policies and statement, but when he goes abroad, he should be respected.

As an Opposition MP i have the right to criticise @narendramodi’s policies, statements, actions & inaction, & expose his failures. But when he goes abroad, he is @PMOIndia & he carries my flag. I want him to be received & treated w/ the respect due to my country’s PrimeMinister. https://t.co/cHPB4acmBd — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 20, 2019

Earlier while speaking at an event in Jaipur, Tharoor had said that he disapproves of what PM Modi says, but when the PM of India is going abroad, he carries Indian flag and hence he needs to respected.

Tharoor’s remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi over his Houston event, asking him about the economic health of the country.

“’Howdy’ economy doin’, Mr Modi? Ain’t too good it seems,” Rahul tweeted on Thursday.

This is not the first time Tharoor has praised PM Modi, in another event, he had said that PM Modi should not be criticised for everything.

“Being in Opposition, we need to understand why has he returned. Modi’s percentage has grown from 31 per cent to 37 per cent, whereas the vote percentage of the Congress has gone down,” Shashi Tharoor said.

Speaking at an event in Jaipur on Thursday, Tharoor said he doesn’t’ have any difference with the government’s stand on the PoK, but said the government has violated the spirit of the Constitution.

“I don’t have any serious difference with the government’s stand on the PoK but internally I differ with the government. They have violated the spirit of the Constitution. Pakistan has no right on the PoK and they have given the territory to China which does not belong to them,” Tharoor was quoted as saying by PTI.