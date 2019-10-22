New Delhi: India has never attacked any country, but it won’t think twice to give a befitting reply to those who are trying to destabilise India, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday. His comments came at a time when reports of Pakistani state actors trying to push terrorists inside India are pouring in.

“India has never been offensive, India has never attacked any country of the world, India has never even acquired even an inch of land by force, but our Armed Forces have the capability to give a befitting reply to those who try to cast their evil eye on India,” he said.

The sea route is secure under the Indian Navy’s watch. The Navy has resolved and has taken steps to ensure that under no circumstances should a 26/11 be repeated, he said.

The Indian Army on Sunday destroyed three terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Pakistan army fired on Indian positions to push terrorists into India. At least six to 10 Pakistan soldiers and an equal number of terrorists were killed, General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday.

“On the basis of the reports that we are getting, 6 to 10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed, three terrorist camps have been destroyed. A similar number of terrorists have also been killed,” General Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Gradually, things are returning to normal in the Valley, but obviously somebody is working behind the scenes, at the behest of terrorists and agencies, some within and some outside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere,” General Rawat said, as quoted by PTI.

(With Agency Inputs)