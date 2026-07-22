Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party of using students for political purposes. His remarks came in his first response after the police action against protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. Pradhan said the Congress was trying to create chaos during the Monsoon Session of Parliament instead of helping find a solution to the NEET paper leak issue.

In a post on X, Pradhan claimed that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress protested outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence even though the government had already agreed to hold a detailed discussion on the NEET controversy in Parliament.

“LoP Shri Rahul Gandhi and INC continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament,” Pradhan wrote.

His statement came a few hours after Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other Congress leaders protested outside the Prime Minister’s residence over the alleged police action against students during the CJP’s July 20 protest. Several Opposition leaders were detained by Delhi Police during the demonstration and were later released.

Pradhan said the Centre is ready to discuss the NEET issue in Parliament and address the concerns of students and young people. He said students should not be used for political campaigns and deserve clear answers instead of protests and political fights. According to him, the government is focused on bringing solutions, making necessary reforms and ensuring accountability to resolve the issue.

“Even after Government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines,” the education minister wrote on X.

“For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened,” he added.

READ Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement

LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia chose to stage a dharna outside the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s residence , causing… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 21, 2026

Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement is his first detailed response to the protests demanding his resignation. The protests gained fresh momentum after inventor and activist Sonam Wangchuk started an indefinite hunger strike at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Road on June 28.

On Monday, thousands of people joined the CJP and Wangchuk’s call to march towards Parliament. During the march, Delhi Police used lathis and tear gas to stop the protesters, drawing criticism from several quarters.

Wangchuk, who was later removed from the protest site by police and shifted to a hospital, is continuing his hunger strike there.

Before Wangchuk began his fast, Pradhan had described the CJP as the “B-team of terrorists”. The party has been demanding his resignation since shortly after it was formed in May.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded Pradhan’s resignation and has also called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to step down over the police action during the march.

The BJP-led Centre on Tuesday accused Gandhi of changing his stand by continuing to demand Pradhan’s resignation despite the government’s offer to discuss the NEET issue in Parliament. The Congress rejected the charge, saying no one can decide what the Leader of Opposition or protesting students are allowed to demand.