New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a statement disapproving statements made by a lady constable, video of whose speech is going viral on social media.

Speaking in a debate organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), constable Khushboo Chauhan is seen calling for violent action against ‘anti-nationals’. In the speech, talking on the topic ‘terrorism and militancy in India and ways to tackle it effectively while observing human rights’, she talks about how no human rights activist ever stood with the force but several people stood with those who raised anti-national slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

In a protest held on JNU campus on February 9, 2016, on the third anniversary of the execution of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, a section of students allegedly raised slogans in his favour and called for dismembering of India into several pieces. The incident led to the arrest of the then-JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar.

Speaking about Kumar, the constable says that his chest should be pierced with the tricolour. On Afzal Guru, she said, “As a daughter of India and member of the armed forces, I declare that we will enter houses from where people like Afzal come.” She further called for the destruction of all those wombs that give birth to the Afzal Gurus.

While the debate was held on September 27, the video of the CRPF constable’s speech went viral only recently, triggering a sharp divide on social media. While some praised her for her ‘fiery’ speech, others called for action against her for the ‘hate speech.’

Reacting to the controversy, CRPF spokesperson Moses Dhinakaran said, “She is speaking against the motion in a debate competition organised by NHRC. We in CRPF respect human rights unconditionally. She was asked to speak against the motion and has delivered a speech with brilliance but some portion should have been avoided. She has been suitably advised. We appreciate the respect and concern for CRPF.”

She won a consolation prize for her speech.

Earlier this year, the CRPF was targeted in a suicide attack in Pulwama, J&K, when a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into its convoy, killing more than 40 of its personnel.