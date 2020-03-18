New Delhi: As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has gone up to 10 in Delhi-NCR, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday night said that he had held a review meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: Gathering of People Above 50 Banned in Delhi Till March 31, Weddings Exempted

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that all his officials are working hard to contain the spread of the infection in the national capital. Saying that these are difficult times, he said that all will overcome and there is nothing to panic about the infection.

“Met Hon’ble LG and discussed what further measures need to be taken. Everyone is working hard to contain the virus. These are difficult times. But nothing to panic. We shall overcome,” Kejriwal said.

The statement from the CM comes minutes after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said in a tweet that he had discussed measures to contain Covid-19 outbreak with Kejriwal.

He also said that deliberated social distancing measures can be encouraged in government offices, public transport, public places and in general.

“Discussed measures to contain Covid-19 outbreak with Hon’ble CM, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal. Deliberated social distancing measures which can be encouraged in government offices, public transport, public places and in general,” he said.

After meeting Kejriwal, the LG said he will meet the chief minister and senior officers on Thursday again to review the status and take further steps to tackle the situation.

The development comes after the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 10, which includes one foreign national. As per updates from the Health Ministry, the total cases of coronavirus cases in the country have gone up to at least 151.