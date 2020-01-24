New Delhi: Addressing the ‘At Home’ event ahead of Republic Day 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no person and no region in India should be left behind. “The aim behind Republic day Parade is also the same,” the PM said.

“When a rich tradition of discipline and service through NCC (National Cadet Corps) and NSS (National Service Scheme) is witnessed on Rajpath, crores of youth of the country are inspired and encouraged,” the PM said addressing the tableaux artists, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers present at the event on Friday.

This year’s Republic Day Parade got mired in controversies as the proposed tableaux of several states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, got rejected by the ministry.

India will be celebrating its 71st Republic Day on January 26, Sunday. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who will be the chief guest of the ceremony, has arrived on Friday.

Thousand of security personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the national capital to keep vigil ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Multi-layered security arrangements are in place. Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on January 26, officials said.

In view of widespread protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the officials have imposed restrictions on wearing black caps or scarves during Republic Day celebrations. However, the officials said that this has been the practise every year.