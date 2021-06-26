New Delhi: A day after a Supreme Court panel constituted for oxygen audit of Delhi concluded that Kejriwal government exaggerated O2 demand by 4X during Covid2.0 peak, AIIMS chief Dr. Randeep Guleria today told a news channel that “we should wait for the final report”. Notably, Dr. Randeep Guleria heads the sub-group that led the audit. “Delhi oxygen audit is an interim report. We should wait for the final report,” Dr. Guleria told NDTV. Also Read - Fighting For Lives Of 2 Crore People Was Crime, Says Kejriwal On BJP’s Allegation Over Oxygen Audit Report

“The matter is in the Supreme Court. We need to wait and see what the top court says about it. Undercounting of active cases and other factors need to be considered,” he added.

A Supreme Court panel constituted for oxygen audit of Delhi has found numerous gaps in the Aam Aadmi Party government’s claims for 700MT medical oxygen during the peak of the second Covid wave.

The panel said the Arvind Kejriwal government exaggerated its demand of medical oxygen four times more than required, and if it were to continue then it could have created a crisis for other states.

A report submitted by the oxygen audit sub-group said: “There is a gross discrepancy (about 4 times) in that the actual oxygen consumption (1,140MT) was about 4 times higher than the versus calculated consumption formula for bed capacity.”

The report added that four hospitals in Delhi — Singhal Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, Model Hospital, and Liferay Hospital — have claimed extremely high oxygen consumption with very few beds and the claims appeared to be clearly erroneous, leading to extremely skewed information and significantly higher oxygen requirement for entire Delhi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has denied allegations of gross discrepancy in actual consumption of oxygen in the national capital, terming the reports as fake and without approval from the committee.

Notably, a bench headed by Justice D. Y. Chandrachud on May 5 had directed Centre to maintain supply of 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, had vehemently argued that this demand was exaggerated, and the requirement was about 415 MT. The directions by the court came after Delhi faced a severe shortage of medical oxygen.

(With agency inputs)