New Delhi: Hours after PM Modi called for an all-party virtual meet on Friday to discuss the situation along the India-China border, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she is proud of the nation and stands with the country at this hour.

She also said that she supports the Centre's decision to call all-party meet on Ladakh matter.

"We are proud of our nation, we will fight this together. We stand with the nation at this hour. Fully supporting the Centre's decision to call all-party meet on Ladakh matter," Mamata said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi called for an all-party virtual meet on Friday to discuss the situation along the India-China border.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

The development comes after 20 Indian soldiers including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

Grieving the deaths of the soldiers, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh and a government job for kin of each of the two soldiers from the state who died during clashes with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley on Monday.

Rajesh Orang of Birbhum district and Bipul Roy of Alipurduar were among the 20 Indian Army personnel killed in the fierce clash on Monday night.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave men martyred at #GalwanValley. I’m at pain to say that two of them belonged to West Bengal: Sepoy Rajesh Orang (Vill Belgoria, PS Md Bazar, Birbhum) & Bipul Roy on General Duty (Vill Bindipara, PS Samuktala, Alipurduar),” Banerjee said in a tweet.