‘We strongly condemn these attacks’: India strongly condemns attack on vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz

India strongly condemns recent attacks on commercial vessels transiting the critical Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes and calls for the immediate de-escalation of regional tensions.

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Strait of Hormuz- File image

New Delhi: In a significant global development amid the recent rise in tensions, India has strongly condemned the attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. The MEA noted that the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned this morning by the Ministry, and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him. Here are all the details you need to know about what India has said about the recent attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers near Strait of Hormuz.

India strongly condemns attack on vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz

“​India is deeply concerned by the attacks on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz today. Both the vessels were carrying 30 Indian seafarers, among their combined crew of 46. Of the 12 Indian nationals onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one has tragically lost his life, and another has been injured. Of the 18 Indian nationals onboard MT Mombasa, 9 have sustained injuries, including 2 who are reported to be seriously injured,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

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“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national and wish speedy recovery to those injured. Our Mission and Post in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the UAE authorities to ensure all possible assistance to the affected Indian seafarers,” it added.

India calls for immediate cessation of violence

“We strongly condemn these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. We also reiterate our deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West Asian region and call for immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region,” it said in the statement.

The ministry stressed that the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease in order that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, can be restored at the earliest.

(With inputs from agencies)