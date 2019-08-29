New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed students at the 7th convocation of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Petroleum University in Gandhinagar drawing attention towards the state of security in India.

Shah stressed on how India has always been a tolerant neighbour but only until the country’s safety is assured. “After Uri, we carried out airstrike and showed the world we support peace but won’t tolerate threat to our security. We carried out airstrikes after Pulwama and made it clear no one can violate our borders,” he said.

The Home Minister reiterated that the decision to scrap Article 370, that has downgraded India’s relation with Pakistan further, has been taken in the best interest of the people of Kashmir.

Shah said that India’s efforts have been to make Jammu and Kashmir, that has largely remained aloof, an integral part of the country and provide more opportunities, whether in the education sector, medical, tourism, or in providing employment to the jobless sector in the former state.

He said that the decision to nullify Article 370 and Article 35A, both of which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is an essential part of the government’s determination as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hallmark in his strong-willed development plan.

Shah’s statement comes after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his televised address to his nation sent out a nuclear threat to India. Furthermore, a Pakistani media yesterday quoted Sheikh Rashid who forecasted that India and Pakistan are on the brink of another war “likely to occur in October or the following month.”

India and Pakistan have been in a war-like situation since the Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 in the Parliament on August 5 that took away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan, on Tuesday, also considered a complete ban on the use of their airspace by Indian flights. The neighbouring nation had earlier closed its airspace following the Balakot airstrikes as a result of the Pulwama attack.