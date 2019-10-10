New Delhi: India on Thursday expressed concern over unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria, saying that “its actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism.” New Delhi asserted that “Turkey’s action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress”.

New Delhi also urged for a peaceful settlement of all issues through “dialogue and discussion”.

“We call upon Turkey to exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We urge the peaceful settlement of all issues through dialogue and discussion,” the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

More details will be added to the story soon.