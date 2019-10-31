New Delhi: A day after the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi was on a meditational trip abroad, the BJP demanded details of all his foreign trips saying that as a public representative Rahul Gandhi is expected to disclose the details of “frequent” trips.

“What is the secrecy about his trips abroad? Is he involved in some secret operations that people of the nation and his own party ought to know? Out of these 16 visits, there is no information on nine of them,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

In the last five years, Rahul Gandhi had travelled abroad 16 times, he said.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to Twitter on Wednesday to target the Congress and said, “India is a leading centre for meditation with a rich heritage. But Rahul Gandhi routinely flies out to odd destinations for ‘meditation’. Why doesn’t Congress simply make his itinerary public, after all, he is a highly protected leader!”

India is a leading center for meditation with a rich heritage. But Rahul Gandhi routinely flies out to odd destinations for ‘meditation’. Why doesn’t Congress simply make his itinerary public, after all he is a highly protected leader! — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 30, 2019

Congress has planned a number of press meets across the country from November 1 to 8 to criticise the government’s handling of the economy, and on the rising unemployment, farm crisis and RCEP, before launching an all-out agitation on the issues. But Rahul Gandhi will not be part of this plan.

Mallikarjun Kharge would hold a presser in Jaipur, Jairam Ramesh in Delhi, A K Antony in Thiruvanathapuram, Ghulam Nabi Azad in Hyderabad, Ambika Soni in Jammu, Ajay Maken in Lucknow, and Abhishek Singhvi in Raipur.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot would address the media in Bangaluru, Manish Tewari in Chandigarh, Mukul Wasnik in Bhopal, Rajiv Shukla in Ranchi and Pawan Khera in Nagpur.

(With PTI inputs)