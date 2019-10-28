New Delhi: Minutes after holding a delegation-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Parliament member BN Dunn said a 28-member delegation of European parliamentarians, including himself, is visiting Kashmir on Tuesday to check the ground reality. He said all he wants is normalcy and peace for everyone in the valley.

“Yes we are going there (J&K) on Tuesday. The Prime Minister explained to us about it (abrogation of Article 370), but I want to see on the ground how it actually is and talk to some local people. What we all want is normalcy and peace for everyone,” BN Dunn, member of European Parliament, said.

Earlier in the day, the delegation met PM Modi and discussed the issue of Kashmir and the situation there after the Centre revoked Article 370 Two months back.

“They discussed the issue of Kashmir and the situation after the abrogation of Article 370. The European Union delegation would be visiting Kashmir tomorrow”, a source was quoted as saying by ANI.

Worth mention here is that it would be the first visit by any foreign delegation to the Valley after the Centre revoked Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting with the delegation, PM Modi apprised them the Kashmir situation and said ‘urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorists’. PM Modi also told them that some of the countries support terror activities, organisation and use terrorism as a state policy.

“There should be zero tolerance for terrorism”, PM added. He also apprised them that the early conclusion of a fair and balanced Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) is a priority for his government.

“Their visit to J&K should give delegation better understanding of cultural and religious diversity of region; apart from giving a clear view of development an governance priorities of region”, the PMO said in a statement.