New Delhi: Members of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Parliament on Monday. A number of TMC MPs led by senior leader Derek O’Brien stood in unison with placards that read “No EVM, We want paper ballot.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that she would launch an all-India campaign in June to bring back the practice of voting via ballot papers raising issues over authenticity in EVMs. Banerjee had said that her party would meet other opposition parties to discuss the proposal.

Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs stage protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at the #Parliament with placards that read ‘No EVM, We want paper ballot’. pic.twitter.com/yR4IvNwTFf — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

Banerjee had also claimed that only two per cent of the EVMs used in the Lok Sabha elections were verified by the Election Commission (EC), suggesting that the rest 98 per cent could be easily distorted.

The TMC has time and again blamed the BJP of tampering with the EVMs owing to its confidence about winning seats every election. Nearly 21 political parties had gathered right before the Constitution Club to demand the return of ballot paper questioning the transparency of the EVMs.

Not only the TMC but other party leaders including Andhra Pradesh Cheif Minister Chandrababu Naidu had also claimed that the votes given through EVMs are not even counted.

However, the BJP and its allies which won a sweeping victory in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 rubbished all such claim.