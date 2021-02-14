New Delhi: On the second anniversary of Pulwama terror attack, a seven kg improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered near the Jammu Bus Stand on Sunday, s senior police official said. The IED was recovered from KC Chowk adjacent to the Jammu Bus Stand. The police official who did not wish to be named said that a militant identified as Suhail Bashir of Al-Badr outfit, was also arrested from the bus stand area. Also Read - This Valentine’s Day, Relive Your Romance Through The Destinations Featured in Romantic Bollywood Movies Over Decades

Speaking on the issue, Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG) Mukesh Singh said that the police were on high alert as they had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the anniversary of Pulwama attack. Last night the police had also arrested a person named Sohail and recovered 6-6.5 kgs of IED from his possession. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India's Objective Was to Effect Disengagement & Maintain Peace Along LAC, Says Rajnath Singh

“He (arrested accused Sohail) revealed during probe that he studies in Chandigarh and he received message from Pakistan’s Al Badr Tanzeem to plant IED here,” Mukesh Singh said. “Sohail was given three-four target locations to place the IED, after which he was supposed to take a flight to Srinagar where an Over Ground Worker of Al Badr , Tanzeem named Athar Shakeel Khan would have received him,” he added. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Trolled For Her Bumbro Video in Kashmir, People Say 'Cancer For Eyes'