New Delhi: At a time when the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is gearing up for the second straight term in Maharashtra after clinching a landslide victory, BJP leader and present Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said his party had emerged as the single largest party in the state which in alliance with the Shiv Sena will give a stable government for the next five years.

“We have emerged as the largest party in the alliance in the state. We will give a stable govt of ‘Yuti’ (alliance) for the next 5 years in the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” Devendra Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: We have emerged as the largest party in the alliance in the state. We will give a stable govt of 'Yuti' (alliance) for the next 5 years in the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/GXsLmiMYQO — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

The Chief Minister’s statement comes after the Shiv Sena on Saturday demanded written assurance from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on ’50-50 formula’, under which both allies will have the CM post for 2 and a half years each.

The Siv Sena made the demand after its party chief Uddhav Thackeray held the meeting with newly elected MLAs of the party.

“In our meeting it was decided that like Amit Shah ji had promised 50-50 formula before elections, similarly both allies should get chance to run Govt for 2.5-2.5 years so Shiv Sena should also have Chief Minister. Uddhav ji should get this assurance in writing from BJP”, Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, an MLA from Thane city, said.

Supporting Shiv Sena’s 50-50 formula, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said the party is not wrong in insisting on ’50-50 power-sharing formula’.

According to reports, newly elected MLAs of the saffron party have also demanded that Aaditya Thackeray should be made the chief minister in the next government.

Meanwhile, posters referring Aaditya Thackeray as ‘Chief Minister of Maharashtra’ came up outside Matoshree, Thackeray’s residence. ‘CM Maharashtra only Aditya Thackeray’, the poster reads.