New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to security personnel who laid down their lives in the Parliament terror attack on this day 19 years ago, he said India will never forget the cowardly attack on its Parliament. Also Read - Soni Razdan Calls Afzal Guru a 'Scapegoat', Demands 'Solid Enquiry' Into Davinder Singh's Role in Parliament Attack

“We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them,” PM Modi tweeted on Sunday. Also Read - 18 Years of Parliament Attack: PM Modi, MPs Pay Tributes to Martyrs

We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them. Also Read - Parliament Attack Anniversary: No Greeting Exchanged Between Prime Minister Narendra Modi And Rahul Gandhi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2020

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack on December 13, 2001 carried out by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by security forces.

The incident led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament.

(With PTI inputs)