New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved the order on the citizenship status of people, born in India between 1971 and 1987, and all those who were not included in the NRC list.

The NRC is an exercise to identify illegal immigrants for their deportation.

Further, the top court asserted that they will continue to oversee the NRC exercise unbothered by what people say about their orders and judgments. The NRC list will be published on August 31.

“We will not be bothered by what others say about our orders and judgments. We will continue to oversee NRC finalised as per the scheduled date of August 31,” the court observed.

Notably, both the Centre and the state government had earlier sought more time as they said that many people may have been wrongly included owing to various factors. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, had said, “The Centre is committed to deal with illegal immigrants. India cannot be a refugee capital of the world.” He added that the process needed to find a way to deal with both wrongful inclusions and exclusions.

In May, the Ministry had issued an order mandating the Foreigners’ Tribunals in Assam to deliver the verdict of any case related to those people whose names could be excluded from the final list of NRC within four months. “The government’s intention is to ensure no illegal immigrant is registered under the NRC. Foreigner tribunals are handling issues to curb illegal stay of foreigners in India,” said the source who was privy to the development.