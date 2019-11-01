New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday commented on the highly-debated Uniform Civil Code and said that the law will not be imposed on anybody without a discussion.

“We will not impose on anybody. There will be a discussion on it,” Prasad said speaking at ‘India Ka DNA’ Conclave organised by Zee News. The Union Minister placed his views on a number of issues from Rafale deal to Article 370 to the recent allegation of WhatsApp snooping.

“Our government is dedicated to the people. In this government, many leaders fought during Emergency for freedom of judiciary, people and press,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Stating that the government is committed to providing Right to Privacy to all its citizens, RS Prasad said, “There are 121 crore mobile phones in India. If there is anything wrong, we will take action.”

Reacting to the allegations by the Congress on Whatsapp snooping, Prasad said, “We are responsible for the people of the country not for Rahul Gandhi.”

“People taught Rahul Gandhi a lesson. He was criticised on Rafale matter,” he said adding that an unnecessary panic was being created on Digital India.

Notably, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday bashed the BJP government alleging that they have engaged with Israeli agencies to “snoop into the phones of journalists, lawyers, activists and politicians”. She said that it is a “scandal” that will have grave ramifications on national security.

Hitting out at the Congress’ repeated criticism on Article 370, the Union Minister said that the Congress has till date failed to clear its stand on the contentious Article. His comment comes after several Congress leaders sided with the abrogation of Article 370, even though largely the party remains opposed to it.

On population, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “PM Narendra Modi has kept a matter for the people to discuss. There will be a discussion on the matter. To bring a change in society, there has to be incentive and disincentive.”

Prasad also said that the number of people paying income tax has increased in the Narendra Modi government.

The ‘India Ka DNA’ conclave hosted several top leaders including Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Jitendra Singh, VK Singh, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, as well as Haryana Congress leader Deependra Hooda.