New Delhi: The Air India pilots’ union, the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), on Tuesday wrote to the airline demanding vaccinations “on priority” for all its flying crew above the age of 18 years, failing which they will go on a strike and stop work. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Government Makes COVID Vaccine Free For Working Journalists And Their Families. Read Details

“If Air India fails to set up vaccination camps on a pan India basis for the flying crew above the age of 18 years on priority, we will Stop Work,” the ICPA said in a letter to the Air India Director (Operations). Also Read - Deploy Resources in Saving Lives Instead of Building PM's New House: Priyanka Gandhi

Air India flights have been operating throughout the pandemic under the government’s Vande Bharat Mission. Over time, many of its crew members have got infected by the disease. Also Read - 'Adequate Supply of Oxygen in Base Hospital,' Clarifies Army After Reports of O2 Shortage

Last week, all 242 passengers and crew on board an Air India Amritsar-Rome flight were quarantined after 30 among them tested COVID-19 positive. AI is now making arrangements to fly the crew members who test negative back home either by themselves or through the available commercial flight options.

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2 crore mark with 3,57,229 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.